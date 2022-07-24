Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unilever Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Unilever by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 590,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.