Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
