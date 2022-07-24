Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of UUU stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.75.
About Universal Security Instruments
