Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Greif Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 22.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Greif by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

