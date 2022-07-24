StockNews.com Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Strong-Buy

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPI opened at $174.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.