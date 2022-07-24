SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile



SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

