Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. Argan has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $513.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Argan

Institutional Trading of Argan

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

