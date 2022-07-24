Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance
Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $894.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.