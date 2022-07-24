Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $894.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

