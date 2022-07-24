Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

UTI stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

