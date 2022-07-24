Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $20.43 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.56. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

