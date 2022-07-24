Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.98.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
