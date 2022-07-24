BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 3.7% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.32. 14,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 881,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

