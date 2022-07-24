Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
Snap One Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.