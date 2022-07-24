Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Snap One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

