Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,647 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.