ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.68. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
