ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.68. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

