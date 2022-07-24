Signature Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $23.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $23.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.45. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $175.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

