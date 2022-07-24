Signature Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $23.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $23.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.45. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $175.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Signature Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.