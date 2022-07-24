Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

