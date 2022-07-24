Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.17. 121,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,932,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.