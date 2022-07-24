PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,133. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $143,174,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,382,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

