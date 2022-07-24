ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Down 6.8%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.86. 258,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,669,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

