Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.10. 9,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $8,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

