Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.08. 3,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

