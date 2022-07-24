ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 8,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,460,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

ESS Tech Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.