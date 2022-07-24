ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 8,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,460,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

ESS Tech Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $18,306,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

