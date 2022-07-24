The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

