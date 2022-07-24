ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.65.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

