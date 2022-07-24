Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 70606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Azul by 306.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.