British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.19) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($47.82) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($43.04) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,895.50 ($46.57).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 3,420.50 ($40.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,492.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,313.90. The company has a market capitalization of £77.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,155.57. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($29.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.