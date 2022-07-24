Encore Wire (WIRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

