Northeast Bank (NBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.32. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

