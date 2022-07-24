Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $395.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

