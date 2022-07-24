Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,480 ($17.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,384.44 ($16.55).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,076 ($12.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,280.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,424.80. The company has a market cap of £10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 987.16. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 13.84 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.51).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

