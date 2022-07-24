Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Fulham Shore Price Performance
LON FUL opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Fulham Shore has a 1-year low of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.24).
Fulham Shore Company Profile
