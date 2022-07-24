Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 673.60 ($8.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 635.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.67. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). Insiders have purchased 335 shares of company stock valued at $210,694 in the last 90 days.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.