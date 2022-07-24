DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday.
DWF stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Thursday. DWF Group has a one year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £309.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.39.
In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).
DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.
