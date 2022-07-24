Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.33) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.08) to GBX 2,450 ($29.29) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,360 ($40.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.15).

Diploma Price Performance

DPLM opened at GBX 2,714 ($32.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,387.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,599.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($41.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4,600.00.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

