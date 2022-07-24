JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Target Price to GBX 440

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 440 ($5.26) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.74) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($2.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00. Bridgepoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571 ($6.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

