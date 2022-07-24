Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
BRCK opened at GBX 77 ($0.92) on Thursday. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of £229.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,540.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.30.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 39.06%.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
