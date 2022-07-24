GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,975 ($23.61) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Thursday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,224.78 ($14.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($32.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,736.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.49.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 7,460.32%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

