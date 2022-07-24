Teradyne (TER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.290 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.00-1.29 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.