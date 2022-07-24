Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 164.50 ($1.97).

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.92) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.58. The company has a market capitalization of £394.66 million and a PE ratio of 640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

