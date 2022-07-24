First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. First Busey has set its Q1 guidance at $0.52 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

