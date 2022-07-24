Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Lowered to GBX 2,260

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,980 ($35.62) to GBX 2,260 ($27.02) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($32.88) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($28.87) to GBX 2,435 ($29.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,388.20 ($28.55).

Halma Price Performance

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,282 ($27.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($39.09). The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,565.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.61.

Halma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Halma

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,968.75%.

In other Halma news, insider Tony Rice purchased 3,061 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64). In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.03), for a total transaction of £388,633.50 ($464,594.74). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($22.98) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($70,331.64).

Halma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

