IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).

IG Group Stock Down 1.0 %

IGG stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 790.82. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 762.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 31.24 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.08%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($840,406.46). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

