Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XRX opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -29.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.