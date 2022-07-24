IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

