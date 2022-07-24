DWF Group’s (DWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.91) price objective for the company.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Stock Performance

LON DWF opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The company has a market capitalization of £309.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.68. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56).

DWF Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.28%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

In related news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).

DWF Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.