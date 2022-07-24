PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

