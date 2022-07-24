Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $96.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

