Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.02, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.29.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.