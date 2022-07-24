Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

WEAV stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. Weave Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

