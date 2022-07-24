Analyzing Kanzhun (BZ) and The Competition

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kanzhun to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.08% -15.14% -5.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 673 3663 8937 250 2.65

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Kanzhun’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -8.64 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 15.08

Kanzhun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kanzhun peers beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

